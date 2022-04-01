Great Smoky Mountains reopens roads, trails following wildfire

If you’re planning on visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park for wildflower season, be sure to read up on these crucial park changes first. It’s almost time for spring wildflowers in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM)! The blooming of GRSM’s spring ephemerals is one of the most remarkable sights of any national park. Gorgeous ephemeral flowers such as trillium (GRSM has 10 different species) begin to dominate the park. Lady slipper orchids, showy orchis, crested dwarf iris, fire pink, and columbine, too, come out. Bleeding heart, phacelia, jack-in-the-pulpit, little brown jugs, and violets, to name a few more, also begin painting the landscape.
Comments / 0