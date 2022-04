Mack Brown and the UNC football program are in pursuit of an in-state recruit in the 2023 class, hoping to land him for their defense. Four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has been on UNC’s radar for a while now and is undoubtedly one of their top targets. However, UNC has some major competition in the form of the Georgia Bulldogs. The Greensboro, North Carolina native recently took a visit to Georgia over the weekend which reportedly went great, and now the Bulldogs appear to be the favorites. Rivals reporter Adam Gorney wrote on Jarrett’s recruitment in his Fact or Faction piece and stated...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO