ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cat Power – “Against The Wind”: DJ Pick of the Week

By Jessica Summitt
lightning100.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his DJ Pick this week, Keith has chosen “Against The Wind” by Cat Power! This track comes from Cat Power’s latest album, Covers. This album is the third cover collection by Cat Power, covering a broad variety of genres. Included in the track list for this release are Frank Ocean,...

lightning100.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.”. Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

St. Vincent Wins Best Alternative Music Album at 2022 Grammys

St. Vincent has won her third Grammy tonight at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Daddy’s Home won Best Alternative Music Album over fellow nominees Fleet Foxes’ Shore, Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee, and Arlo Parks’ Collapsed in Sunbeams.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Doja Cat halts Lollapalooza set in Argentina to assist fan: “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good”

Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill over the weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention. The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed. “We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Cat Power
Person
Bob Seger
Rolling Stone

Rising Reggae Star Lila Iké Embraces Self Care in Dark Times on New Song ‘True Love’

Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Click here to read the full article. Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album. Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.  “When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Brooklyn Bowl#The New Yorker#Pitchfork
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Hear the Lead Single From Phife Dawg’s Posthumous LP 'Forever'

“Forever,” the title track of late MC Phife Dawg’s forthcoming posthumous album, has been released by his estate. The new single samples different hip-hop artists using the word “forever,” including Wu-Tang Clan and Outkast. It’s also the last song that the A Tribe Called Quest rapper recorded before his passing in 2016.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy