Cat Power – “Against The Wind”: DJ Pick of the Week

Doja Cat brought her set at Lollapalooza Argentina to a standstill over the weekend (March 19), after being alerted to an audience member requiring medical attention. The American singer and rapper was performing her song ‘Options’ when she called for the track to be cut midway through, Billboard reports. Addressing the crowd, she asked if “somebody needs help out there”, to which a section of the crowd waved and pointed. “We can’t have that,” the singer said, before communicating with security and stage management to take care of the fan. “I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO