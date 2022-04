AUBURN, Ala. -- Sunisa Lee curls up in a chair after practice one afternoon last month, her knees pulled tightly against her chest. The gymnastics star is wearing a pink hoodie with the words "happiness project" across the front, a reference to the apparel company by the same name that donates a portion of proceeds to mental health organizations and says its mission is to "show the world that it's okay to not be okay."

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO