Whether you want to spend your golden years on a Caribbean beach or European village, the idea of retiring abroad sure is appealing. While there are plenty of great places to retire in the U.S., foreign countries can offer cheaper housing, better healthcare, and excellent tax incentives—not to mention those aforementioned beaches. But how should you decide where to settle down? We suggest you check out the 2022 Retirement Index from International Living, an annual list of destinations where a retired couple can live comfortably on as little as $2,000 a month.

WORLD ・ 18 DAYS AGO