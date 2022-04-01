ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuela Charles Is Feeling Fiery on New Single “Awakening”

By Sydney Brasil
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-time Juno nominee Nuela Charles is back with “Awakening,” her first single of the year. An anthemic, uplifting track, “Awakening” uses the force of its beat and Charles’ soulful vocals to back up its message of...

Complex

Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single “Light Me Up”

Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her latest single “Skin Tight,” Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with “Light Me Up.”. The ballad arrives alongside an Aliyah Otchere-directed video that sees Lenae singing to her lover in a candlelit room. “‘Light Me Up’ is about...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Unfoonk Returns With New Single, "DEA"

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Unfoonk has returned with his new single, "DEA." The song arrived on Wednesday (March 23) with a new music video, that shows a dramatization of some the rapper's legal struggles over the last few years. Unfoonk is Young Thug's older brother signed to Young Stoner Life Records,...
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: ASAP Ant and ASAP Rocky Link Up in Psychedelic Video for “The God Hour”

The all-seeing eyes of ASAP are everywhere in the psychedelic video for ASAP Ant’s new song “The God Hour” featuring ASAP Rocky, premiering above. Straying from the usual ASAP stomping grounds of Harlem, Ant and Rocky spit through the streets of the Baltimore area as they move with a mob dressed in all white like a holy rap church. Just as this Geerten Harmens-directed visual branches out from New York City, ASAP Ant is expanding his horizons as he prepares to release his next project backed by the label he has been steadily building.
MUSIC
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Nuela Charles
Person
Jann Arden
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Reginae Carter Explains Why She’s Decided to No Longer Clap Back Online

Reginae Carter was once the master of the clap back, but it seems that she has since retired. In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, Lil Wayne’s daughter was asked about her penchant for firing back at people who dissed her dad or mom, Toya Johnson. “Why did you slow down on that?” Charlamagne tha God asked.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s fantastical music video for new collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have shared a fantastical music video for their new collaborative single, ‘Sweetest Pie’. The video – released on Friday morning (March 11) – was directed by Dave Meyers and conceptualised by Megan Thee Stallion herself. It sees the two artists fend off a horde of men in various fantasy settings, with the duo at one point burning a castle and men to ashes.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS

