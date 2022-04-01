Nuela Charles Is Feeling Fiery on New Single “Awakening”

The all-seeing eyes of ASAP are everywhere in the psychedelic video for ASAP Ant’s new song “The God Hour” featuring ASAP Rocky, premiering above. Straying from the usual ASAP stomping grounds of Harlem, Ant and Rocky spit through the streets of the Baltimore area as they move with a mob dressed in all white like a holy rap church. Just as this Geerten Harmens-directed visual branches out from New York City, ASAP Ant is expanding his horizons as he prepares to release his next project backed by the label he has been steadily building.

