Music

Duster, 'Retrograde'

By Marissa Lorusso
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuster's music is hazy and atmospheric, the kind of fuzzed-out indie rock that seems like a natural soundtrack to watching a star explode in slow motion. The band released some music at the turn of the millennium, then went into...

www.npr.org

American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Boot

Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album, ‘Palomino’

Fresh off of her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is gearing up to share a collection of brand new music. The Texas native has confirmed plans to release her eighth studio album Palomino later this year. It will be her first full-length record since her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Wildcard. Over the past three years, she's released a string of impressive side projects, including The Marfa Tapes, her May 2021 collaborative acoustic record with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Hell of a Holiday, the Pistol Annies' first Christmas album, which was released in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
#Duster#Retrograde#Guitar Riffs#Hibernation#Numero Group
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Platinum Ticket Winner HunterGirl Releases EP

American Idol‘s first platinum ticket recipient of the season, HunterGirl, released an EP on March 18. This viral country singer released a five track EP ahead of the rigorous Hollywood Week portion of the competition. HunterGirl has rose to fame since receiving the first ever Platinum Ticket on season...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The Who play Pete Townshend solo track for first time in 33 years

The Who performed Pete Townshend‘s solo track ‘Let My Love Open The Door’ for the first time in 33 years during a recent show in London. The group played a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall last Friday night (March 25) in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. Frontman Roger Daltrey is a patron of the charity and launched the TCT gig series back in 2000.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ned LeDoux Carries the Cowboy Tradition with Third-Studio Album “Buckskin”

With “country culture” turning from taboo to trendy in the modern mainstream, it’s easy to assume that all of these new additions have created a diluted version of the culture. But for artists like Kansas-based Ned LeDoux, who was born and raised in it, it brings back tradition, and genuine family pastimes into the beloved lifestyle. With the release of his third studio album Buckskin, LeDoux continues to explore this culture the only way he knows how—by simply painting a pretty portrait of country life as he experiences it.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: The Hellacopters – Eyes Of Oblivion

Nicke Andersson is an enviable man. Having been instrumental in defining ’90s death metal as the drummer for Entombed, the man's musical legacy is already something to behold. But ever since he stepped out from behind the kit to front The Hellacopters, he's also proven himself a genius with the riffs and swagger of the finest rock’n’roll of the ’60s and ’70s, throwing all together with a punky engine and a sense that his musical mind is actually from a far older decade than the head in which it is housed. The Rolling Stones like them so much they invited them to play with them. Not bad, really.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

Know all too well that the only thing more dangerous than Sheila in a good mood is Sheila in a bad one. And in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, the supervillain is thrown into the tizzy of all tizzies as her recent machinations come ever closer to becoming common knowledge. Will Deacon be able to talk her off of a metaphorical ledge? Will Taylor come to regret getting mixed up anew with her onetime “killer”? Read on, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty…
TV SERIES
NPR

With 'Unlimited Love,' the Red Hot Chili Peppers continue evolving

Anthony Kiedis and Flea have known each other since they were in high school. (SOUNDBITE OF RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS SONG, "SUCK MY KISS") SHAPIRO: Today, they're both in their late 50s. In the decades that they've been friends, they've won six Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And they just got a star on Hollywood Boulevard as lead singer and bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
MUSIC
NPR

Camp Cope emerges reflective from pandemic with new album

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with Georgia Maq, lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope, about the band's new album Running with the Hurricane. Another group of people trying to figure out how to make up for lost time during the pandemic are musicians. Take the Australian Power emo trio Camp Cope. They were set to record their third album here in the U.S. back in 2020, when the coronavirus put the world and their musical career on hold. Almost three years later, that pause has resulted in a new album that's also a clear shift for the band. Previously known for raw, unvarnished indie rock, this album is a tender, soulful record called "Running With The Hurricane."
MUSIC

