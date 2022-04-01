Duster, 'Retrograde'

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with Georgia Maq, lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope, about the band's new album Running with the Hurricane. Another group of people trying to figure out how to make up for lost time during the pandemic are musicians. Take the Australian Power emo trio Camp Cope. They were set to record their third album here in the U.S. back in 2020, when the coronavirus put the world and their musical career on hold. Almost three years later, that pause has resulted in a new album that's also a clear shift for the band. Previously known for raw, unvarnished indie rock, this album is a tender, soulful record called "Running With The Hurricane."
