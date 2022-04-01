ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League clash

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc00n_0ewUm3wP00

TOTTENHAM return to Premier League action TODAY as they continue their hunt for the top four against Newcastle United.

Spurs will be eager to get three points on the board against the Magpies as that would put them level in fourth with bitter rivals Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29b9z6_0ewUm3wP00
Tottenham beat West Ham to keep the pressure up on their top four rivals Arsenal Credit: Rex

And they'll be confident in doing so having brushed Champions League challengers West Ham aside before the international break.

But Eddie Howe's men have lost their last two Premier League games on the bounce.

So they'll be looking to put that form right at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United kick off?

  • Tottenham face Newcastle on Sunday, 3 April.
  • The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm UK time.
  • It will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London which holds a capacity of up to 62,850 spectators.
  • Spurs ran out 3-2 winners when the sides met back in October.

Read more on Premier League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkP1h_0ewUm3wP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kLdu_0ewUm3wP00

'GREAT CLUB'

What TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United on and can I live stream it?

  • Tottenham vs Newcastle will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
  • Coverage commences from 4pm UK time - 30 minutes before kick-off.
  • Subscription members can head to the Sky Sports website or Sky Go app if they prefer to stream it live.

Team news

Antonio Conte will continue to be without Japhet Tanganga who has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

And Ryan Sessegnon having sustained a thigh issue in the dramatic win over Everton.

But Oliver Skipp could be in contention to start should the Englishman pass his late fitness test over the weekend.

Ben Davies suffered a slight knock on international duty with Wales but he should be fit enough to be in the side if called upon.

Eddie Howe has revealed that Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka have all recovered from their short-term troubles.

Former Spurs defender Kieran Trippier will be back sooner than expected despite concerns of him being out for the season.

However Callum Wilson still remains out for this big clash with the North London outfit.

Betting odds

  • Tottenham Hostpur to win 40/85
  • Draw 17/5
  • Newcastle United to win 11/2

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Friday, April 1.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

373K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

116M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Kieran Trippier
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Magpies#Arsenal#Sky Sports Main Event And#Sky Sports Premier League
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy