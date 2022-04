SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming they knew that Gabby Petito was murdered the day after her death. Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit on Thursday and claimed that Brian had confessed the murder to his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on or about Aug. 28, 2021.

