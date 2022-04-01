ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nursing homes want bigger stake in state budget as staff mandate begins

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s April 1st, but the 2023 New York State budget has not passed on time.

Meanwhile, some nursing homes say they need more assistance from the budget as they face major staffing shortages.

One Rochester-area home says the minimal increase in New York’s Medicaid reimbursements of just 1% is not enough to combat staffing issues.

Michael McRae, President and CEO of St. Ann’s Community says an increase of around 7% is more appropriate.

“Nursing homes in New York State have not received an increase in Medicaid in the last 14 years. We know the cost of living has gone up about 31%,” McRae said.

McRae says there is a shortage of about 12,000 nursing home workers, statewide. But a larger increase in Medicaid reimbursement could fix this, he says.

“In Rochester, we know that there are about 1,500 skilled beds offline right now, and they are offline directly tied to the lack of availability of staff.”

“This ties back to the Medicaid reimbursement for New York State,” he said. “Being a non-for-profit provider, what it typically means is you may not be able to provide as many available beds as you would like to, because you don’t have the staff available.”

This all comes as the state’s staffing mandate for homes begins April 1.

The legislation, introduced during the Cuomo Administration, has been pushed back twice now. The law requires long-term care facilities to have nurses spend at least 3.5 hours per day with residents.

What are the issues on the negotiating table for New York budget?

“The problem is that there aren’t enough nurses in the state to meet the needs of our older adults. Many nurses have left the field or moved to other less stressful jobs after experiencing the pandemic. Meanwhile, despite these harsh realities, we have new nursing home staffing mandates waiting to come into effect that we simply don’t have the resources or the skilled workers to meet,” he said.

Assemblymember Josh Jensen has been an advocate for more Medicaid reimbursement.

In the following statement, Jensen said in part:

“Substantial investment is needed to enable nursing homes to cover costs and pay competitive wages to recruit and retain the direct-care staff that is needed now more than ever. With over 70% of all nursing home residents covered by Medicaid, it is an embarrassment that New York has a reimbursement rate that is among the worst in the nation. Additionally, better support of nursing homes will allow them to get back to taking on new admissions and help hospitals free up space needed for acute care and elective surgeries.”

While the state budget is not expected to allocate more than 1% of funding to nursing homes, the healthcare workforce in New York State will still gain a number of investments from it’s passing.

According to the governor’s office, the budget will include a multi-year investment of $10 billion that will rebuild and grow the healthcare workforce with a program designed to strengthen home care.

Additionally, current staff will be eligible for bonuses. State officials say a total of $1.2 billion in work bonuses will be given to incentivize recruitment and retention of employees.

Those bonuses will be tailored in varying amounts based on hours worked, and length of time in service.

Better wages will also be included in future plans once the budget is passed, according to officials.

Part of a statement from Elder Justice Committee of Metro Justice offers a different perspective on Safe Staffing Law:

On behalf of New Yorkers who depend on nursing home care,  Elder Justice Committee of Metro Justice thanks Governor Hochul for ending the suspension of two key nursing home reform laws enacted in 2021. ..

The way to attract and retain staff is to increase salaries and benefits and to improve working conditions, including ensuring staff are able to safely and humanely care for their residents. In fact, contrary to the industry’s narrative, many nursing homes are able to comply with the laws at this time.

The minimum staffing level law, PHL 2895-b, requires Nursing Homes to provide an average 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day. While this is far lower than the CMS standard of 4.1 hours, the required 3.5 hours will bring the worst staffed homes up to a tolerable staffing level. The new Executive Order (4.7), ending the delay, will assure that every New York State nursing home will make every effort to provide, as per federal law, enough staff to ensure the safety and dignity of their residents .”

