Cape Girardeau, MO

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry in Cape Girardeau

KFVS12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"The Great Outdoors” with Lisa Michaels on the Breakfast Show TOO features your photos submitted to cNews. Bass Pro Shops opened its doors Wednesday for the start...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Motorcycle crash near Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

The criminal case against a former Southeast Missouri State University Police Officer moves forward. An asphalt-like substance was found in Juden Creek in the city limits of Cape Girardeau. 2 teens rescued from car in creek in Cape Girardeau Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Two teens were rescued from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 teens rescued from car in creek in Cape Girardeau Co.

A motorcycle crash on Independence in Cape Girardeau disrupted traffic today. "The Great Outdoors” with Lisa Michaels on the Breakfast Show TOO features your photos submitted to cNews. Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. rews responded to a fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge, off...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Truck crashes into Cape Girardeau building

Monday, March 14 is the FEMA deadline for Ky. tornado victims. FEMA disaster application deadline Monday for Ky. tornado victims. The deadline for victims of the December tornadoes in western Kentucky to apply for disaster applications with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is Monday, March 14. Young girl killed in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau

The feature film "Herd" will be shot in Poplar Bluff, Mo. in April. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims in the I-57 crash in Mississippi County on Thursday, March 17. MoDOT to honor I-57 crash responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
City
Doniphan, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Riverboat docking season returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The riverboats will return to Cape Girardeau this spring. According to VisitCape, the first boat of the season will be the American Countess. It will dock downtown on Friday, April 22 at 12 p.m. While they say dates are likely to change, VisitCape provided the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
Laclede Record

Longtime local businessman dies at 81

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
KOLR10 News

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Locally heavy rainfall Tuesday Afternoon and Evening could lead to isolated overland flooding A dynamic area of low pressure over the Central United States, combined with deep moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday, will lead to a brief period of heavy rainfall across parts of the Quad State region Tuesday afternoon and evening. With relatively dry soil moisture conditions in place at this time, any rainfall that initially occurs will be safely absorbed in the ground or slowly runoff into ditches, creeks and streams later tonight into early Tuesday. However, there is an expectation that showers and some thunderstorms will develop and move over the same area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday. This repeat rainfall activity, combined with an increasing rainfall rate over the same area, could produce isolated overland flooding during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Between one and two inches of rain could occur over a short period of time on Tuesday. The areas of greatest concern for heavy rainfall would be along and east of Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, the Purchase and Pennyrile regions of west Kentucky, and part of southwest Indiana. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the Quad State region in a Marginal to Slight area for Excessive Rainfall for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. The most impacted areas for increase flooding potential at this time would be low-lying and poorly drained areas in the Quad State region.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms, Including Tornadoes, to Target the Storm-Weary South Again Beginning Monday

For the third week in a row, another round of severe storms is possible beginning Monday in the South. Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and flash flooding are all concerns. Severe thunderstorms, including a threat of tornadoes, could target parts of the South throughout the week ahead, including areas still recovering from a pair of outbreaks the past two weeks.
LOUISIANA STATE

