Must-See Celeb Sightings: April 2022

By ETonline Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is here and celebrities are out...

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Talk': Major Update on Sheryl Underwood's Future

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Is The Latest NBC Series To Get Cancelled, But There's Still Good News

Though only a few TV shows have suffered cancellation news so far in 2022, that number will only get bigger as time goes by, and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is now the latest victim on the list. Currently in the midst of a hiatus during its fourth season, New Amsterdam will actually wrap up its run after the upcoming and already ordered Season 5, so fans won’t be saying goodbye to Ryan Eggold & Co. just yet.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

John Travolta Adopts Dog Jamie Lee Curtis Held Onstage at the Oscars

John Travolta is adding a new four-legged friend to his family. The Pulp Fiction actor took to Instagram Monday to reveal that his son, Ben, 11, adopted the adorable dog that Jamie Lee Curtis held onstage during the Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday. Curtis was celebrating the life of...
PETS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES

