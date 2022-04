There’s nothing like on-screen text over a crystal-clear establishing shot to tell you exactly how stupid a filmmaker thinks their audience is. Sometimes it’s the big, bold “PARIS, FRANCE” chyron over an aerial shot of the Eiffel Tower; sometimes we get a widescreen image of the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Capital building with a helpful “WASHINGTON, D.C.” In “Morbius,” our title character is explaining to his best friend that an experimental procedure has to be performed in international waters, after which director Daniel Espinoza cuts to a giant shipping boat, in the middle of the ocean, with the words “INTERNATIONAL WATERS, EASTERN SEABOARD” plastered on the bottom of the screen. Did… did they think that we would be confused?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO