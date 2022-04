Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: There will be no new seasons for the The Doctors and Daily MailTV. Deadline has learned the syndicated talk shows, which are distributed by CBS Media Ventures and hail from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Prods., were apparently informed earlier today about their fate. The Doctors, created by McGraw, launched its first season in 2008. It was hosted by ER physician Dr. Travis Stork along with co-hosts plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry. After production was forced to shut down in 2020 due to...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO