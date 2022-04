Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO