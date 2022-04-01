ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

20-year-old arrested in connection to Titus Street homicide

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLOls_0ewUgcLD00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s homicide at the intersection of Burtwood Lane and Titus street.

20-year-old Cameron Gaines was arrested in Chesterfield County without incident and was charged with carjacking and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending at this time, according to police.

Gaines is currently being held without bond and remains in custody.

The victim of the Titus Street homicide was identified by Richmond Police as 25-year-old Isaiah Lee on Wednesday.

Fatal Henrico police crash under a microscope

At 6:38 a.m., Tuesday morning, police responded to the 2600 block of Titus Street after reports of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, Lee, with an apparent gunshot wound who was deceased in the roadway.

Investigators were able to process critical evidence including video footage and information provided by the public in order to make this arrest possible.

The investigation was conducted by Richmond’s Major Crime detectives, Second Precinct officers, Special Investigation Division, Fugitive Task Force Team and Chesterfield Police.

Anyone with more information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Brian S
1d ago

It's a shame Virginia got rid of the death penalty cause this guy right here is a perfect candidate

Reply
4
Check out more stories from
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC12

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield. On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Police say the abuse didn’t happen in the...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police Precinct#Crime Stoppers#Titus Street#Richmond Police#Fatal Henrico#Fugitive Task Force Team#Chesterfield Police#Major Crimes#Nexstar Media Inc
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy