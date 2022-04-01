20-year-old arrested in connection to Titus Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s homicide at the intersection of Burtwood Lane and Titus street.

20-year-old Cameron Gaines was arrested in Chesterfield County without incident and was charged with carjacking and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending at this time, according to police.

Gaines is currently being held without bond and remains in custody.

The victim of the Titus Street homicide was identified by Richmond Police as 25-year-old Isaiah Lee on Wednesday.

At 6:38 a.m., Tuesday morning, police responded to the 2600 block of Titus Street after reports of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, Lee, with an apparent gunshot wound who was deceased in the roadway.

Investigators were able to process critical evidence including video footage and information provided by the public in order to make this arrest possible.

The investigation was conducted by Richmond’s Major Crime detectives, Second Precinct officers, Special Investigation Division, Fugitive Task Force Team and Chesterfield Police.

Anyone with more information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

