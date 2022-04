While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO