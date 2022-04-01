TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve inverts after strong jobs report

(Updates prices, adds comments, changes dateline previously LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Yields held just below three-year highs on Thursday and the yield curve rebounded, after earlier reaching its flattest level in more than two years, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it would hike rates more aggressively than expected to tame soaring inflation. Safe-haven demand boosted bond purchases earlier on Thursday after the Kremlin said that there was no deal to end its war with Ukraine, though talks are ongoing. Investors also evaluated how the Fed's hawkish plans to raise rates will impact growth. It raised rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, its first hike in more than three years. The market is pricing in “volatility, broadly speaking on the geopolitical front as well as digesting the very hawkish Fed sentiment,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “A lot had gotten priced into global bonds and you’re starting to see a bit of a respite in the selloff across the globe.” The yield curve steepened, reversing an earlier flattening as investors priced in a faster pace of rate hikes and a higher terminal rate, the neutral interest rate seen as consistent with full employment and stable prices. Most Fed policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year - above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy. Investors are concerned that aggressive tightening will dent growth and potentially tip the economy into recession. “The market still doesn’t really truly believe that a sharp path of rate hikes is not going to lead to a meaningful slowdown in growth, so the curve continues to retain its flattening bias,” Rajappa said. Fed policymakers marked down their gross domestic product growth estimate for 2022 to 2.8%, from the 4% projected in December, as they began to analyze the new risks facing the global economy. Two-year note yields and 10-year yields were last at 1.936% and 2.174%, respectively, after reaching 2.002% and 2.246% on Wednesday, both the highest since May 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 19 basis points, the smallest yield gap since March 2020, before rebounding back to 24 basis points. An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in the next few years. Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that on average it took around three years from the first Fed hike for the economy to tip into recession though all but one of those recessions occurred within 37 months when the 2s10s curve inverted before the hiking cycle ended. Analysts say that the U.S. central bank could use roll-offs from its massive $8.9 trillion bond holdings to help re-steepen the yield curve if it gets too flat, or inverts. The Fed said on Wednesday it expects to begin reducing its balance sheet "at a coming meeting." Powell told reporters that policymakers had made "excellent progress on that front and could finalize details at their next policy meeting in May. The five-year notes and 30-year bond curve also shrank to 24 basis points on Thursday, the smallest yield differential since September 2018, and was last at 31 basis points. The three-year, 10-year and five-year, 10-year yield curves also moved back into positive territory, after earlier inverting. Some analysts also see the possibility that the Fed could hike rates by 50 basis points at its May of June meetings if inflation does not show any signs of abating. Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points in May and a 45% chance of a 50-basis point increase. March 17 Thursday 10:03 a.m. New York / 1403 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.395 0.4009 -0.058 Six-month bills 0.8125 0.8272 -0.033 Two-year note 99-43/256 1.9364 -0.033 Three-year note 98-232/256 2.1292 -0.033 Five-year note 98-180/256 2.1525 -0.044 Seven-year note 97-240/256 2.1965 -0.030 10-year note 97-88/256 2.1742 -0.013 20-year bond 96-236/256 2.5734 0.009 30-year bond 95-120/256 2.465 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO