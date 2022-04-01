ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve inverts after strong jobs report

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds quote, Q1 performance, Fed hike expectations, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday and a closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted as a strong jobs report for March supported the view that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem soaring inflation. The Labor Department's closely monitored employment report's survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February. With workers still scarce, average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after edging up 0.1% in February. That lifted the annual increase to 5.6% from 5.2% in February. “The market is reading it as things are quite tight and the Fed has to tighten rather soon and rather quickly,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Two-year yields rose as high as 2.456%, from around 2.39% before the data. Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 2.456%, from around 2.40%. The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday. That part of the yield curve reached minus 2.77 basis points, before rebounding to trade near flat. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years. The curve has been flattening as growth concerns and demand for duration holds down longer-dated yields relative to shorter-dated ones, which have been surging on expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem the fastest inflation in 40 years. Two-year yields jumped by 160 basis points during the first quarter, the largest quarterly increase since September 1981. The 10-year yields rose by 83 basis points, the biggest basis point jump since December 2016. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 73% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting, and expects the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 1.17% in June, from 0.33% now. April 1 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.525 0.533 0.013 Six-month bills 1.06 1.0804 0.051 Two-year note 99-158/256 2.4483 0.164 Three-year note 97-134/256 2.6291 0.173 Five-year note 99-162/256 2.5789 0.159 Seven-year note 98-240/256 2.5419 0.138 10-year note 95-12/256 2.4428 0.118 20-year bond 95-32/256 2.6934 0.096 30-year bond 94-8/256 2.5361 0.090 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 -0.25 spread (Editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recession Indicator: What An Inverted Yield Curve Means For Investors

The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. What Is An Inverted Yield Curve? The yield...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasuries#Nonfarm Payrolls#Fed#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Td Securities
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields surge, curve flattens as Fed signals aggressive stance on inflation

(Rewrites throughout) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday with short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates leading the move higher, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation. The U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, but still said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation in 40 years. It projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end and that inflation is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target, remaining at 4.1% through this year and dropping only to 2.3% through 2024. Two-year note yields rose to 2.00% and benchmark 10-year yields reached 2.246%, both the highest since May 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened as far as 22 basis points, from around 30 basis points before the Fed statement. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds shrank to 28 basis points, the smallest since October 2018. March 16 Wednesday 2:27PM New York / 1827 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.465 0.472 0.008 Six-month bills 0.865 0.8809 0.031 Two-year note 99-16/256 1.9915 0.135 Three-year note 98-190/256 2.1862 0.134 Five-year note 98-90/256 2.2282 0.114 Seven-year note 97-130/256 2.2643 0.090 10-year note 96-228/256 2.2261 0.066 20-year bond 96-84/256 2.6126 0.026 30-year bond 94-124/256 2.5133 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 4.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields off highs, curve rebounds from earlier flattening

(Updates prices, adds comments, changes dateline previously LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Yields held just below three-year highs on Thursday and the yield curve rebounded, after earlier reaching its flattest level in more than two years, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it would hike rates more aggressively than expected to tame soaring inflation. Safe-haven demand boosted bond purchases earlier on Thursday after the Kremlin said that there was no deal to end its war with Ukraine, though talks are ongoing. Investors also evaluated how the Fed's hawkish plans to raise rates will impact growth. It raised rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, its first hike in more than three years. The market is pricing in “volatility, broadly speaking on the geopolitical front as well as digesting the very hawkish Fed sentiment,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “A lot had gotten priced into global bonds and you’re starting to see a bit of a respite in the selloff across the globe.” The yield curve steepened, reversing an earlier flattening as investors priced in a faster pace of rate hikes and a higher terminal rate, the neutral interest rate seen as consistent with full employment and stable prices. Most Fed policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year - above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy. Investors are concerned that aggressive tightening will dent growth and potentially tip the economy into recession. “The market still doesn’t really truly believe that a sharp path of rate hikes is not going to lead to a meaningful slowdown in growth, so the curve continues to retain its flattening bias,” Rajappa said. Fed policymakers marked down their gross domestic product growth estimate for 2022 to 2.8%, from the 4% projected in December, as they began to analyze the new risks facing the global economy. Two-year note yields and 10-year yields were last at 1.936% and 2.174%, respectively, after reaching 2.002% and 2.246% on Wednesday, both the highest since May 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 19 basis points, the smallest yield gap since March 2020, before rebounding back to 24 basis points. An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in the next few years. Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that on average it took around three years from the first Fed hike for the economy to tip into recession though all but one of those recessions occurred within 37 months when the 2s10s curve inverted before the hiking cycle ended. Analysts say that the U.S. central bank could use roll-offs from its massive $8.9 trillion bond holdings to help re-steepen the yield curve if it gets too flat, or inverts. The Fed said on Wednesday it expects to begin reducing its balance sheet "at a coming meeting." Powell told reporters that policymakers had made "excellent progress on that front and could finalize details at their next policy meeting in May. The five-year notes and 30-year bond curve also shrank to 24 basis points on Thursday, the smallest yield differential since September 2018, and was last at 31 basis points. The three-year, 10-year and five-year, 10-year yield curves also moved back into positive territory, after earlier inverting. Some analysts also see the possibility that the Fed could hike rates by 50 basis points at its May of June meetings if inflation does not show any signs of abating. Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points in May and a 45% chance of a 50-basis point increase. March 17 Thursday 10:03 a.m. New York / 1403 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.395 0.4009 -0.058 Six-month bills 0.8125 0.8272 -0.033 Two-year note 99-43/256 1.9364 -0.033 Three-year note 98-232/256 2.1292 -0.033 Five-year note 98-180/256 2.1525 -0.044 Seven-year note 97-240/256 2.1965 -0.030 10-year note 97-88/256 2.1742 -0.013 20-year bond 96-236/256 2.5734 0.009 30-year bond 95-120/256 2.465 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
Reuters

As Fed trains sights on inflation, doves fade from view

March 31 (Reuters) - In mid-March, U.S. central bankers raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and published projections signaling a far more aggressive posture toward too-high inflation. Since emerging from their meeting-period blackout, their public commentary has taken if anything an even stronger tone. The two-week-old forecasts...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy