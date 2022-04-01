Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 4/1/22

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
Small businesses play an important role in the local economy of Tampa Bay. In our most competitive category, these 41 small companies went above and beyond for employees during and after the pandemic. Small businesses on this list have between 50 and 149 employees and range from garage door professionals and dentists to IT experts.
