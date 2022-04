CHICAGO (CBS) -- With gas prices in Chicago hovering near $5 per gallon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced the city will be distributing thousands of free gas and transit cards to help provide some relief for commuters."As we've all seen and experienced, there has been a shocking rise in gas prices across our city, and really across the region and the country," Lightfoot said.Under the $12.5 million "Chicago Moves" program Lightfoot announced Thursday morning, up to 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards that can be used at any filling station will be given out through a lottery system, starting in May;...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO