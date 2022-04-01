ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upside down lighting strikes in epic ‘storm chasing’ video: ‘Holy moly!’

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 1 day ago

A bolt from below?

Thought Tuesday’s upward lightning strike clip from Kansas was epic? Electrifying new slow-motion footage shows veins of lightning streaking spectacularly across the sky amid an Alabama thunderstorm on March 30.

“‘Storm Chasing’ while headed back to the hotel,” read the caption to the viral Instagram video of the event. It was uploaded by California native Jason McCann, who captured the shocking phenomenon on his iPhone while working in Mobile, Storyful first reported.

The ensuing 15-second footage, which was filmed from a car, shows bolts of blue lightning branching out horizontally across the nighttime sky as if emanating from the emperor from “Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi.”

Arguably the best part of the now-viral footage: the stunned responses from social media commenters. “Daaaaaang,” one posted in seeming disbelief, while another quipped: “Holy moly!”

California native Jason McCann captured the shocking phenomenon on his iPhone while working in Mobile, Alabama.

The spectacle was an example of a rare upward lightning strike. These occur “when you have a strong electric field go over the top of a tall object, like a skyscraper or radio tower, and upward leaders are initiated off the tower as a result,” according to meteorologist Chris Vagasky with Vaisala.

Viewers were dazzled by the natural fireworks display.

“I used to love watching storms in the south,” exclaimed one social media storm chaser on the ‘Gram. “They spawn way more tornadoes now, which is a bit more scary.”

Another wrote, “I miss that. I loved to take photos of lightning.”


Upward lightning strikes occur "when you have a strong electric field go over the top of a tall object, like a skyscraper or radio tower, and upward leaders are initiated off the tower as a result," according to meteorologist Chris Vagasky with Vaisala.

The footage surfaced as the National Weather Service issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings for the region on March 30 with penny-sized hail and 70 mph winds.

That same day, a pair of tornadoes tore through Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Texas, damaging businesses and injuring several people.

