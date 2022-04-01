Can wind, water and air combine in a new energy revolution? This Chilean startup wants to find out

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, has just been reviewed and risen by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.From 1 April, the cap will rise from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers will see an even greater increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy regulator Ofgem, said: “We know this...
Comments / 0