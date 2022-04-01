Can wind, water and air combine in a new energy revolution? This Chilean startup wants to find out

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The European Union has tried to make a stark pivot away from Russian energy since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February. As the bloc pushes to slash natural gas imports from Russia by two-thirds in the next year, five new reports outline how the EU can cut its dependence on its eastern neighbor while securing its future energy needs—and curb emissions in line with the Paris Agreement at the same time.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO