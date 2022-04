His "Walk" single became a viral hit and "Material Girl" followed, causing Saucy Santana to become a social media sensation. The rapper has been one of several new LGBTQIA voices in Hip Hop but during a conversation with Mona of the Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast, Santana admitted that prior to coming out as gay, he dated women. It isn't an uncommon story for those who may have experimented with their sexuality, but Santana also shared that he continues to have friendly relationships with his ex-girlfriends.

