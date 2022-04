ALBANY PARK — A man found dead Friday in the North Branch of the Chicago River has been identified as an Albany Park father who disappeared nearly three weeks ago. Hector Franco Tello, 53, was last seen by his family about 6:50 a.m. March 9 when he left his home near Spaulding Avenue and Argyle Street to head to work on the South Side, police and his family said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO