Megadeth Collaborate With Lamb of God on New Version of ‘Wake Up Dead’

If it wasn’t for Brian Slagel, the history of Metallica might have been dramatically different. In 1982, the fanzine writer turned fledgling record label owner gave the unknown band their first big break by including them on Metal Massacre, a compilation album that would launch his brand new label, Metal Blade. The track they contributed, Hit The Lights, was jammed on the end of the album and miscredited to ‘Mettallica’, but it provided the spark that fired up the career of both the band and Metal Blade – both of which are still going strong today. “For them and for me to still be doing this 40 years later is just mind-blowing,” says Brian, speaking to Hammer via Zoom from his home in Las Vegas.
