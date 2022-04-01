ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

2 Girls Succumb to Injuries Following Hellertown House Fire

By Josh Popichak
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA house fire on Linden Avenue in Hellertown borough has claimed the lives of two girls who lived in the home and were trapped when the blaze erupted early Friday morning. In a news release that did not identify the girls by name, Hellertown Police said the 10-year-old and 15-year-old were...

