Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook

Jacksonville Police Execute Search Warrant – Drugs and Cash SeizedCalhoun Journal. Jacksonville, AL – On March 16, 2022, the Jacksonville Police Department, Calhoun/Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, and the Anniston Police Departments SRT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Mountain Street, NW. When the Special Response Team gained entry into the residence investigators began their search. They located more than 30 pounds of marijuana, $65,000 in cash, two kilograms of Kratom, and a loaded firearm spread out throughout the residence. Kratom is a schedule 1 narcotic in Alabama and is considered a class D felony. According to the DEA Kratom can lead to psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO