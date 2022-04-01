ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cash, drugs, a gun, and a cocaine handbook - that’s what Lansing Police seized as a result of a Special Operations Section investigation. Over...

