BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators was a night to remember for longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The first sold out Sabres crowd in over two years will also have a win to remember; Buffalo hung on to beat the Predators 4-3. Neither team had a problem finding the back of the net in the first period. An early 3-1 lead vanished and became a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes. Tage Thompson scored two of Buffalo's three goals and reached the 30-goal mark.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO