A gallery of their own

Harvard Health
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“As long as I’m creating, it satisfies something inside of me,” says Harvard staffer Byron Jelden, a glass and metal artist. Jelden, along with Kat Nakaji, Clare Putnam, Dave Habeeb, and Kate Pease, is featured in the Harvard Staff Art Show 2022. The four exhibits represent 150...

Harvard Health

Life imitating art

Suleyman Wellings-Longmore LL.M. ’22 hasn’t always considered his legal career and his artistic pursuits as related. “At one point, I saw them as two distinct sides of myself,” he says. But today, as an LL.M. student at Harvard Law School who is about to launch both...
Secret Chicago

The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO Art Is Now On Show At The Museum Of Science And Industry

Discover more than one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 100 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. Despite its notoriety as a creative element, LEGO is one of the last things that you’d expect a critical acclaimed global touring exhibition to involve. But now, thanks to lawyer turned award-winning artist, Nathan Sawaya , guests can enjoy some of the world’s most famous works of art reproduced using thousands of those world-famous tiny bricks.
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
Architectural Digest

Mondrian Inspired This Dallas Kitchen Renovation

When looking to make some big changes to their suburban ranch-style home, a couple in Texas looked to interior designer Kim Armstrong for help. “They wanted something that felt Scandinavian with clean lines and a simple palette,” Kim says. “[Piet] Mondrian served as inspiration for how to lay out the pattern and mix of materials on the cabinetry.” Through her design concierge service, Kim created a design plan for the clients to execute that would check everything off their boxes. Then the homeowners, Kristen and Eric, got to work on bringing the plan to life with the help of a contractor.
Harvard Health

Rhapsody in blue

Trees along the paths of Harvard Yard — oaks, elms, maples, locusts, gingkos, dogwoods, and sweetgums — seasonally shed their leaves and seeds. Most are rapidly raked up by landscape service crews, while some are scooped up by students and visitors, mementos of their time in New England. A small sample, culled from the Yard, are on view here cast in cyan.
Harvard Health

Harvard expands ombuds

The Harvard Ombuds Office provides impartial and independent dispute resolution services to Harvard students, faculty, staff, fellows, trainees, and retirees whose concerns are impacting their work or studies. It offers its visitors a highly confidential and informal forum in which to clarify their concerns, identify their goals, and consider all of their options in managing or resolving these concerns. Any issue may be brought to the Ombuds Office.
Travel + Leisure

7 Artists to Watch — and Invest in — This Year

Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
Harvard Health

Turning right at musical theater

This story is part of a series of graduate profiles ahead of Commencement ceremonies in May. Julia Riew arrived at a crossroads two years into her College career. She was on the pre-med track, while also exploring her long-held love of musical theater. She realized she was more drawn to the stage but didn’t see it as a practical career path.
sneakernews.com

Ancient Art Of Stained Glass Inspires This Nike Vapormax Plus

The latest colorways of the Nike Vapormax Plus, similar to most GRs, have lacked direct inspiration, as few match their palettes with appropriate graphics and themes. This newly-revealed pair, however, wears its influences on its sleeve (insole, to be more accurate), as it pays homage to the art of stained glass.
ARTnews

How I Made This: Monika Grzymala’s Tape Drawings in Space

Click here to read the full article. Monika Grzymala is an installation artist who uses adhesive tape to document her movements in a specific place while constructing new, ephemeral boundaries and spaces. This Polish artist, based in Berlin, applies kilometers of tape within a single room. Moving from the walls to the floor and back again, she draws out taut parallel and overlapping lines; twirls hanging, chandelier-like tangles; and weaves swirling vortexes. Grzymala coined the term Raumzeichnung (German for “room drawing” or “drawing in space”) to describe her creative method and says it refers to “a space that creates its...
WWD

Wearable Objet d’Arts Inspired by Amazigh Heritage

Click here to read the full article. At the Lanserring Gallery in Manhattan’s SoHo, Katia Luna Benai reached into a tall wood and glass vitrine to show a polyhedral crocodile handbag with solid silver hardware, priced $30,000. For whomever might own it, “It represents your interest in art. Your interest in culture. Your interest in history,” Benai tells a guest at the gallery.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Accessories at Milan Fashion Week That Made Sustainability Look Good The bag, named “Nyx” after the Greek Goddess of Chaos, is handmade from 33 pieces requiring 38 hours to assemble, and...
Harvard Health

Whimsical steampunk tour of quantum thermodynamics

What do quantum computers have to do with smog-filled London streets, flying submarines, waistcoats, petticoats, Sherlock Holmesian mysteries, and brass goggles?. A whole lot, according to Nicole Yunger Halpern. Last week, the theoretical physicist joined Jacob Barandes, co-director of graduate studies for physics, to discuss her new book, “Quantum Steampunk: The Physics of Yesterday’s Tomorrow.” In it, Yunger Halpern dissects a new branch of science — quantum thermodynamics, or quantum steampunk as she calls it — by fusing steampunk fiction with nonfiction and Victorian-era thermodynamics (the heat and energy that gets steam engines pumping) with quantum physics. Yunger Halpern presents a whimsical lens through which readers can watch a “scientific revolution that’s happening in real time,” Barandes said, exploring mysteries even Holmes couldn’t hope to solve, such as why time flows in only one direction.
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
Harvard Health

Anthropologist describes supernatural adventures

How can anthropologists take the paranormal seriously? It’s a question Jack Hunter has explored for years and one he addressed in a virtual Harvard talk on Tuesday. The Welsh author and anthropologist, who studies consciousness, religion, ecology, and the paranormal, discussed his academic work and his own supernatural experiences with Giovanna Parmigiani, a lecturer on religion and cultural anthropology at the Divinity School and a scholar of contemporary paganisms. The conversation was sponsored by the Transcendence and Transformation initiative of the Center for the Study of World Religion.
