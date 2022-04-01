ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Samsung Galaxy A53, a low-cost Android to rival the iPhone SE, is available now

By Steve Hogarty
 1 day ago

Samsung is launching a new pair of mid-range smartphones this month. The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 were announced on 17 March, and continue the A-series trend of cramming surprisingly premium features into an affordable Android handset.

Both phones have received considerable upgrades from last year’s models, with a better chipset, 5G capability and a larger battery promising overall better performance. But it’s the Galaxy A53 that introduces the most exciting features, and it arrived first, landing in stores on 1 April.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 (£399, Samsung.com ) goes head-to-head with the iPhone SE (£419, Apple.com ) in the fiercely competitive budget smartphone category. From what we’ve seen of Samsung’s new device it ticks all the right boxes, including a few that Apple missed.

You can buy the phone directly from Samsung and, as of 1 April, there’s an offer bundling Samsung’s Galaxy buds live wireless earphones with every A53 purchase. To get your earphones you’ll need to complete an online claims form .

The cheaper A33 will be with us a few weeks after the A53, on 22 April. At launch, both phones will be available in white, black, peach and blue.

We spent some time with the new Samsung’s device ahead of its launch date to bring you our initial impressions of the A53. Our full review will follow after we’ve had some more time to test the device in the real world.

Samsung Galaxy A53: £399, Samsung.co.uk

  • Display: 6.5in, Full HD, AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Dimensions: 74.8mm x 159.6mm x 8.1mm
  • Weight: 189g
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB (expandable to 1TB)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
  • Water resistance: IP67 waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a surprisingly premium look for a phone costing less than £400. The camera bump has a smooth gradient rather than a sharp edge, which we actually prefer to the design of the more expensive Galaxy S22 phones, and its slim bezel surrounds a gorgeous 6.5in AMOLED screen that runs rings around the iPhone SE’s smaller LCD display.

The A53 even supports 120Hz refresh rate, a silky smooth scrolling mode that makes using the phone feel zippier and more responsive with every interaction. That’s a luxury feature not seen in many budget phones, and one not found on the iPhone SE either.

Other things this phone has that Apple’s doesn’t: stereo speakers, IP67 waterproofing – the phone can survive underwater for half an hour, though it’s not recommended – and a software-powered night mode for taking pictures in low-light conditions.

Read more: Pixel 6 and 6 pro review – no-brainer Android devices

Samsung is also promising an impressive four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for the A53 and A33. Being less powerful than flagships, budget phones can eventually get left behind when a new OS update arrives, but Samsung wants you to be able to continue using these phones until 2027.

We’re waiting to spend some more hands-on time with the Galaxy A53 before we can bring you our full verdict. We’ll be paying close attention to its performance and purported two-day battery life, as this is one area where Apple’s A15-powered budget iPhone should run rings around the competition.

Otherwise, first impressions suggest that with its latest budget-friendly A-series phone, Samsung may have beaten Apple at its own game.

The Galaxy A53 is also available at Vodafone with Vodafone EVO, the provider’s flexible phone upgrade plan (£22 per month with £19 upfront, Vodafone.co.uk ). Buying this way will also get you a pair of free Galaxy buds live wireless earphones.

Discover the best phones you can buy right now , with this round-up of our favourite handsets

