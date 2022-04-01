ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract extension good news for Chelsea

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lleFH_0ewUbka400

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have thwarted Barcelona’s attempts to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, after the Blues skipper triggered an extension to his Stamford Bridge contract.

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirmed Azpilicueta’s one-year contract addition, that has been triggered by an appearance-related clause.

Barcelona expect to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer, were hopeful of recruiting Azpilicueta too – and this week have met with Toni Rudiger’s agents.

Tuchel believes the Catalan giants will be unable to pull off a triple swoop on Chelsea defenders however, with the German now tipping Azpilicueta to extend his stay in west London beyond the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmft7_0ewUbka400

Asked about Azpilicueta’s contract extension, Tuchel replied: “Yes, I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games when it was going to happen. It’s a good thing; it’s good news for us.”

Asked if he expects Azpilicueta to be at Chelsea next season, Tuchel continued: “Yes, absolutely. We have a contract, he’s our captain, so there’s a very high probability that he will stay.

“I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen. He’s a regular starter for us. You know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has on this club and this group. So it’s very good for us.”

Denmark international Christensen still remains out of contract at the end of the season however, and is expected to join Barcelona.

The Catalan bosses have hinted that a deal for Christensen is already done, but Tuchel remained coy on his situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbYP4_0ewUbka400

“We heard the rumours, we heard the same rumours,” said Tuchel.

“I have no confirmation for you because I did not speak to A about it at the moment. But we heard the same rumours.”

Barca representatives have met with Rudiger’s agents this week, but Tuchel has refused to give up hope of convincing the Germany international to commit his future to the Blues.

Chelsea cannot sign or sell any players under the terms of their current UK Government licence, in light of owner Roman Abramovich’s Downing Street sanctions.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with four rival consortiums now battling to win the race to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIRda_0ewUbka400

The Blues cannot sign any players to new contracts either, though Azpilicueta’s extension was through a pre-existing clause.

But Tuchel still believes Chelsea could keep hold of Rudiger, once the ongoing takeover battle is complete in the summer.

“I would try to meet him if I were any other club,” said Tuchel, of Rudiger.

“Still he’s our player and I still think we have a good chance he stays our player once things are solved for us.

“Our hands are tied, we cannot offer him or negotiate or renegotiate with his agents. But I’m still confident.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rangnick on Bruno's new contract, Maguire boos and Pogba

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Roman Abramovich
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel refuses to ‘make drama’ out of Chelsea capitulation to Brentford

Thomas Tuchel declined to “make a drama” out of Chelsea’s shock defeat by Brentford despite admitting the Blues’ 4-1 Premier League rout came down to a lack of maturity.Vitaly Janelt bagged a brace, Christian Eriksen claimed his first Bees goal and Yoane Wissa netted at the death as Thomas Frank’s side all but secured their top-flight status.Toni Rudiger delivered a long-range thunderbolt to power Chelsea into a second-half lead, but the Blues capitulated straight afterwards for their heaviest loss of the campaign.After six straight wins while shaking off all the takeover talk, Chelsea cracked and lost focus and discipline –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bruno Fernandes signs Manchester United contract extension

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has officially penned a new contract extension with Manchester United which will keep him in Old Trafford till 2026 with an option to extend it till 2027 - a statement from the club confirmed. The star man from Portugal joined the Red Devils during the winter of 2020 and has since been a significant figure in the premier league and at the heart of Manchester United, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Stamford Bridge#Catalan
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona gearing up for Antonio Rudiger swoop

What the papers sayBarcelona are reportedly set to make an offer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Telegraph says the Spanish giants are looking to take advantage of the financial sanctions on the Stamford Bridge club as they open talks with the 29-year-old, who is believed to want a deal worth around £200,000 a week, plus a big signing-on fee.The paper also says Barca are looking to sign Rudiger’s team-mates Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Christensen is expected to head to Spain on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Barcelona are keeping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Seria A fixture online and on TV tonight

A crucial clash in the Serie A title race takes place on Sunday night, as in-form Juventus host reigning champions Inter Milan.Max Allegri’s side are on a run of four straight victories and have closed to within a point of their opponents in the table, fourth placed but just seven points off top spot to launch an unexpected challenge for the championship.They are still outsiders, but have the form and positive morale in the squad to further push their claims in the run-in, while Inter have won only once in their last six, dropping to third - but with a...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Howe places respect at the centre of his Newcastle rebuilding plans

Eddie Howe is determined to rebuild Newcastle upon a foundation of respect.The former Bournemouth boss took over at St James’ Park in November last year and has since guided the club out of the thick of the battle for Premier League survival and into a position where, while the danger is not yet over, they can see a way towards safety.That process has been aided in no small part by a January spending spree which saw Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett added to the squad and more new faces are sure to follow, but Howe insists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur take on Newcastle United today as the Premier League returns after the international break. Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four. Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes. Here is everything you need to know.When does the match start?Tottenham vs Newcastle kicks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Tuchel 'not sure' if he should meet with Chelsea bidders

April 1 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday he expects discussions over the Premier League club's sale to intensify over the coming weeks, but he was unsure if he should be meeting potential owners. The German said last month that he was fully committed to the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch welcomes return of key duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper

Jesse Marsch feels the return to action of Kalvin Philips and Liam Cooper is a “massive” boost to Leeds’ Premier League survival chances.Leeds edged a point closer to safety on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road as relegation rivals Watford and Burnley both lost.Skipper Cooper was back in the starting line-up and midfield linchpin Phillips stepped off the bench, with both players appearing for the first time in four months after respective hamstring injuries.119 days later!Thanks for all your support on the journey back, and the reception today 🙌🏽. A point in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen hits first Brentford goal to stun Chelsea in west London derby

As Chelsea laboured towards a 4-1 defeat against Brentford as remarkable as it was emphatic, the cameras lingered on the forlorn expressions of Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech in the crowd. Within all the chaos that has surrounded the club as billionaires wrestle for its future, the football itself has almost become a sideshow. But on this chastening afternoon for Thomas Tuchel’s side, it became impossible to shield the players in the eye of the storm. That will certainly be one explanation offered up for a miserable performance, even if there can be little excuse for the lethargy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy