KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney is currently sitting 12th and is the top ranked MIAA school in the race for the 2021-22 Learfield Directors' Cup. The Cup is the Division II "All-Sports" Trophy, given annually to the school that scores the most points at NCAA Championships over the fall, winter and spring seasons. The Learfield Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO