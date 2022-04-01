ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware: Pancake & Waffle Mix, Peanut Butter Recalled in New York

By Bobby Welber
 1 day ago
Beware before making pancakes, waffles, or a P-B--and-J sandwich. Stainless steel or cable fragments might be in the items sold in New York. The FDA announced a recall of pancake and waffle mix sold in New York. Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great...

