Duster, 'Retrograde'

Nicke Andersson is an enviable man. Having been instrumental in defining ’90s death metal as the drummer for Entombed, the man's musical legacy is already something to behold. But ever since he stepped out from behind the kit to front The Hellacopters, he's also proven himself a genius with the riffs and swagger of the finest rock’n’roll of the ’60s and ’70s, throwing all together with a punky engine and a sense that his musical mind is actually from a far older decade than the head in which it is housed. The Rolling Stones like them so much they invited them to play with them. Not bad, really.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO