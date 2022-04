Last summer, the Boise Hawks were able to stretch their season well into mid-September. They're excited to welcome fans back to Memorial stadium to do it all over again!. 2021 was the Boise Hawks' first season in the Pioneer Baseball League and they certainly made an impression! The team became the Southern Division Championships and battled the Missoula PaddleHeads in the league championships series. They game up short, but are excited for the new season to start and try to get back to the championship!

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO