A woman who reportedly bragged about being “the best drunk driver” has been charged in a DUI crash that left three people dead. According to FOX 29, 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb was taken into custody this week after she allegedly struck two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian while driving under the influence. The incident took place at around 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia, as troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Martin F. Mack III, 33, were assisting a pedestrian.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO