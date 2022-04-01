ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Conn thinks an NFL team would be ‘shocked’ by Turner

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rhfxu_0ewUYqWJ00

Mickey Conn believes Nolan Turner simply just needs an NFL team to give him an opportunity. And if he gets it, Conn thinks they’ll be very surprised by his abilities, particularly his athleticism.

Clemson’s safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator spoke about the former Tiger standout safety on Wednesday when asked what he believes Turner can bring to the table for an NFL team.

“I think they’re going to be shocked,” Conn said. “I think they’re going to be shocked at how good he is. The guy’s a baller, and he has been since the day he stepped on the field here. He’s more athletic than anybody gives him credit for.”

Turner showcased that athleticism during Clemson’s Pro Day, stealing the show with scouts and coaches representing all 32 NFL teams packed inside Clemson’s indoor practice facility.

The 2020 All-American and two-year team captain for the Tigers had the highest vertical jump among the participants at 37 ½ inches. His broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches tied linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Braden Galloway for the longest of the day, and he wowed while running his first 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds before besting that a few minutes later with a 4.46 on his second attempt.

None of the other participants, which included another defensive back (Mario Goodrich), a receiver (Justyn Ross) and a running back (Darien Rencher), ran faster than 4.60.

“I mean, 37-and-a-half-inch vertical jump is unbelievable, and then you go turn in a (4.46) 40,” Conn said of Turner’s impressive Pro Day showing.

“But they’re (an NFL team) going to get a smart player, which is probably what they think they’re getting,” Conn continued. “They’re getting a smart player, but they’re going to get the athleticism that they don’t expect. The guy has incredible hips, and the way he can swing his hips and the way he moves – he just kind of glides across the field. He’s got great instincts. He’s going to spend the time in the film room. He’s going to understand offenses, he’s going to understand routes, he’s going to understand reads, and somebody’s going to get a really good player out of him.”

Turner was named third-team all-ACC by Phil Steele last season, when he finished fourth on the team with 69 tackles despite battling hamstring and toe injuries. He also recorded three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games (all starts).

The Vestavia Hills, Ala., native finished his six-year Clemson career (2016-21) credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 65 career games (25 starts).

Conn was asked if he thinks Turner will hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

“I think definitely he can get drafted. He just needs to get a chance,” Conn said. “We’ve had guys from Clemson that have not been drafted that’s gotten opportunities and are making millions of dollars right now as free agents. So, if somebody doesn’t draft him, then he just needs a chance. But if I’m an NFL team, I’d draft that dude all day. He’s a baller.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0ewUYqWJ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#All American#Tigers
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

What we learned from Nick Saban, Alabama players at pro day

After pausing to hold its annual pro day Wednesday, Alabama will reach the halfway point of its spring football schedule Thursday when it holds its seventh practice. That will be followed by the team’s first scrimmage Saturday, which is closed to the public and reporters. Another scrimmage will follow April 9, and the spring period will end April 16 with the A-Day game.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

According to the famous 1980s commercials, Bo Jackson knows a lot of things, but it became clear on Jeopardy! last night that not everyone knows Bo. The dual-sport superstar was the subject of a clue in the “Multi-Sport Athletes” category during Wednesday’s edition of Jeopardy!, but none of the three contestants correctly guessed Jackson’s name.
TV & VIDEOS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy