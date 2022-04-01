Where’s Bunny Ware this week?

Exhale, Tiger Woods fan. The answer is coming. The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National. But until then? You already know the drill. This week alone, you’ve refreshed golf.com and twitter.com, and you’ve tracked a jet. You’ve typed in masters.com, clicked on “players,” scrolled all the way to the bottom to see if your man’s photo was there — and not listed under “past champions not playing.” Woods may have been in a car crash just over 13 months ago where he severely injured his right leg, but then you’ve seen him hit balls at the Hero, and watched him nearly win the PNC, and heard that he played a practice round this week at Augusta, and you ask yourself:

