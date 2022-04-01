ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Where’s Bunny Ware this week?

By Patty Turner
WSAV-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From golf tournaments to cocktail parties, there’s no shortage of fun...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Is Tiger Woods going to play the Masters? Here is what we know.

Exhale, Tiger Woods fan. The answer is coming. The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National. But until then? You already know the drill. This week alone, you’ve refreshed golf.com and twitter.com, and you’ve tracked a jet. You’ve typed in masters.com, clicked on “players,” scrolled all the way to the bottom to see if your man’s photo was there — and not listed under “past champions not playing.” Woods may have been in a car crash just over 13 months ago where he severely injured his right leg, but then you’ve seen him hit balls at the Hero, and watched him nearly win the PNC, and heard that he played a practice round this week at Augusta, and you ask yourself:
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Harris English withdraws with hip injury

Harris English has informed Augusta National that he will not participate in this year's Masters as he continues to rehabilitate a hip injury, the 32-year-old told Golf Digest. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14 and made every effort to play until deciding...
WGAU

UGA students will work Masters Tournament in Augusta

They are gearing up for golf in Augusta, where 10 University of Georgia students will work as hospitality interns during next week’s Masters Tournament. As millions of viewers tune in to watch the Masters Championship at Augusta National Golf Club, 10 University of Georgia student interns will be on site, working in the kitchen.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
WSAV-TV

Missing persons in coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS). While many are quickly found and can return to their families, others remain missing as the years pass by. Below is a list of missing...
WSAV-TV

5th annual Executive Women's Day held at Club Car Championship

The 5th annual Executive Women’s Day returned to the Club Car Championship Friday. 5th annual Executive Women’s Day held at Club Car …. Renegade Paws Rescue recovering from string of break-ins Locals can visit Telfair Museums for free. Savannah State unveils Ahmaud Arbery photo exhibition. Police: Man injured...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Rose Grant-Wiseman named WSAV's 2022 Remarkable Woman

Our Remarkable Women of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry winner is Rose Grant-Wiseman. Rose Grant-Wiseman named WSAV’s 2022 Remarkable Woman. Renegade Paws Rescue recovering from string of break-ins Locals can visit Telfair Museums for free. Savannah State unveils Ahmaud Arbery photo exhibition. Police: Man injured in shooting at Lake...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Parties#Wsav#Ambucs
WJCL

Inside the Ropes: Second Round of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. — In just two days, a new champion will be crowned at the fifth Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. The tournament is the only Korn Ferry Tour event in the state of Georgia. You can catch interviews and highlights with Amy Zimmer and the WJCL...
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

Utah golfer building his own golf course in South Carolina

AIKEN, South Carolina (ABC4 Sports) – It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Zac Blair playing in a PGA tour event. He had shoulder surgery and he’s missed most of the last two years but he’s keeping himself busy. He’s building a golf course in South Carolina called the Tree Farm, about 30 minutes away […]
The Spun

The Masters Announces Tough Food News: Fans React

With the Masters just five days away, the golf world received unfortunate news regarding the food at Augusta National. In a surprising turn of events, there will be no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches for sale at this year’s tournament due to “supply-chain issues.”. Georgia Peach Ice Cream...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJCL

Former Armstrong Pirate playing well at Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. — While it will take a herculean effort in the final round of the Club Car Championship to claim the title, former Armstrong State Pirate golfer Shad Tuten had a good day in the third round. He shot a two under par 70, including a birdie on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - California 16-year-old Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur during her debut appearance in the tournament. She was among 30 of the world’s best amateur women golf players who spent Saturday facing off for the victory at Augusta National Golf Club in a final round that followed earlier ones at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth to host movie, skate nights starting in late-May

The City of Port Wentworth's Leisure Services will host outdoor family movie nights and skate nights this summer. Port Wentworth to host movie, skate nights starting …. Renegade Paws Rescue recovering from string of break-ins Locals can visit Telfair Museums for free. Savannah State unveils Ahmaud Arbery photo exhibition. Police:...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pajcic & Pajcic Yard Golf and Lawn Party is April 2

After play was suspended for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pajcic & Pajcic Yard Golf and Lawn Party returns from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 2 along Montgomery and Richmond streets in Avondale. All donations and sponsorships are matched 100% by the law firm to...
WRDW-TV

What traffic engineers want you to know ahead of golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week is almost here, and the hustle and bustle can already be seen on the roads. Engineers watch the cameras around the clock to handle all the crowds and cars and help us continue to move in the right direction. Traffic engineers tell us that...
Aiken Standard

Column: Masters, Triple Crown mark Aiken's transition into spring

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Forgive me if I’ve written those words before, but it’s true. Aiken is abuzz with equestrian and social activities, and the main event on my calendar – the Masters Tournament – gets underway tomorrow with practice rounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy