Bethe Correia has confirmed her MMA retirement but has also indicated she would be open to a stint in boxing. Throughout the course of her MMA career, Bethe Correia was an intriguing and dynamic force who took on some of the biggest names in the sport. From Ronda Rousey to Holly Holm and beyond, the 38-year-old wasn’t afraid to get in the mix and test herself against the best of the best.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO