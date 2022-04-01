ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Advocates encourage support for victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Experts say sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes.

Lead Victim Advocate for Gunderson Health System Chelsey Senn says many people often find ways to blame the victim, even though sexual assault is never the fault of the victim.

There are ways to support those who have been through traumatic experiences.

“It’s important to respond to them with supportive messaging,” says Senn. “Phrases as simple as ‘I believe you, this isn’t your fault,’ and to avoid those victim-blaming statements like ‘if you had done this differently’ or ‘I would’ve done this differently.’”

Senn says those statements are not perceived as supportive by the victim.

Instead, she says it’s important to ask victims what they need in order to feel supported.

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

