Emporia High track and field teams to compete at ESU High School relays

The Southeast of Saline softball team began their season with a bang, sweeping the Smoky Valley Vikings with wins of 4-1 and 6-0. The Lady Trojans never trailed in either game thanks to dominant pitching from Brenna Baird and Lexi Jacobson, who combined to toss 14 innings of six-hit one-run ball, striking out 15 while walking just three.
INMAN, Kansas – Inman senior and cheer team member Keegan Schrag will continue to cheer at the next level as he has signed a letter of intent to cheer for Hutchinson Community College. The son of Grady and Michelle Schrag, Keegan will cheer at HutchCC while also pursuing a degree and education in Elementary Education.
Saturday, April 2 will mark a special time for historians of Hoisington High School. Bill Kimble, one of the best athletes to ever compete at Hoisington, will officially be inducted into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame and have the track at Hoisington High School named after him.
Joplin High School hosted the Neosho Wildcats today for their first COC matchup of the season. The Eagles put on a show today winning over the Wildcats 16-0. Joplin will next face Springfield Catholic at home Tuesday, while Neosho go on the road to face West Plains Saturday.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced Thursday its 2022 All-State boys basketball selections. The All-State game will be held Thursday, July 28 at Jenks. The small school game will tip at 7 p.m. with the large school following at 8:30 p.m. Cache's Miles Thompson and Ardmore's Kyle Jessie will coach Large...
Varsity won, 2-1 Assist by Zoey Hieronymus. Season record is now 4-1. Quotes from Coach Meredith Brick: “We had two great team wins tonight. The combination play was clicking in the final third for our junior varsity squad and we took care of business. The varsity game was tight competition. We will study the game and train where we can improve our positioning and execution when playing at a high level. I’m proud of the toughness and teamwork that was shown tonight!”
Registration for the upcoming Geary County Girls softball Association season is scheduled at the 4-H field at the Senior Citizens Center this Saturday ( April 2 ) and Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Girls ages 6 to 18 can play, and they can also accommodate 5 year old players who turn 6 during the season.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Both the Broken Bows Boys and Girls track and field teams placed first at the Howard Schumann Track Invitational at Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Indians dominated across multiple field events, earning the Top 3 finishers in the Boys Shot Put while also...
The 2021-22 boys basketball season in Saline County was up and down for all five teams. Leading the way was Southeast of Saline, who finished third in Class 3A, while Sacred Heart, Salina Central and Salina South bowed out in their respective sub-state semifinals. Ell-Saline was eliminated by Sacred Heart in the opening round of its sub-state.
