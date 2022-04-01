ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia High track and field teams to compete at ESU High School relays

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmporia High will be one of 17 schools competing at the ESU High School...

kvoe.com

Salina Post

SES softball opens season with sweep of Smoky Valley

The Southeast of Saline softball team began their season with a bang, sweeping the Smoky Valley Vikings with wins of 4-1 and 6-0. The Lady Trojans never trailed in either game thanks to dominant pitching from Brenna Baird and Lexi Jacobson, who combined to toss 14 innings of six-hit one-run ball, striking out 15 while walking just three.
SALINA, KS
McPherson Sentinel

Inman senior cheer team member to cheer for Hutchinson Community College

INMAN, Kansas – Inman senior and cheer team member Keegan Schrag will continue to cheer at the next level as he has signed a letter of intent to cheer for Hutchinson Community College. The son of Grady and Michelle Schrag, Keegan will cheer at HutchCC while also pursuing a degree and education in Elementary Education.
INMAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington & KSHSAA to honor athlete Kimble on Saturday

Saturday, April 2 will mark a special time for historians of Hoisington High School. Bill Kimble, one of the best athletes to ever compete at Hoisington, will officially be inducted into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame and have the track at Hoisington High School named after him.
HOISINGTON, KS
Four States Home Page

Joplin gets dominant win over Neosho

Joplin High School hosted the Neosho Wildcats today for their first COC matchup of the season. The Eagles put on a show today winning over the Wildcats 16-0. Joplin will next face Springfield Catholic at home Tuesday, while Neosho go on the road to face West Plains Saturday.
JOPLIN, MO
Awesome 92.3

S-C Lady Tigers Secure Wins Over Republic

Varsity won, 2-1 Assist by Zoey Hieronymus. Season record is now 4-1. Quotes from Coach Meredith Brick: “We had two great team wins tonight. The combination play was clicking in the final third for our junior varsity squad and we took care of business. The varsity game was tight competition. We will study the game and train where we can improve our positioning and execution when playing at a high level. I’m proud of the toughness and teamwork that was shown tonight!”
REPUBLIC, MO
