ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Michelin Star chef says that we have been cooking sausages all wrong

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A top chef who used to cook for the Queen has dished out some handy tips and tricks to follow when cooking sausages.

Speaking to the Daily Star , Jeff Baker outlined the sausage process in five easy steps so now there's no reason for your bangers not to be banging.

1. He firstly says it's good to remove the sausages from the fridge 20 minutes before cooking. This helps the sausage to cook evenly and prevents the skin from splitting when it hits the heat.

2. Then it is time to put them into a heavy-based non-stick frying pan and place them on low to medium heat.

3. Add a teaspoon of duck or goose fat to the pan and swirl it around until the base is fully coated, he says. Then tip away any excess fat.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

4. Place the sausages in the pan, making sure they’re not touching each other and keep on constant heat. Turning them regularly ensures the bangers get a rich golden colour. Jeff recommends cooking a standard sausage for 10 to 12 minutes.

5. Finally, he says it is best to rest the sausages before serving them to allow the meat to relax. Once the sausages are cooked, they will be firm to touch, with an internal temperature of 70°C.

He also advised against pricking the skin of sausages while they are cooking because this causes the juice to run out, making it dry, and tasteless. Deep frying sausages also dries them out, he says and baking them stops them from getting crispy.

So now you know.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

Related
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Baker
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Sausages#Food Drink#Michelin Star#The Daily Star
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
Robb Report

How Michelin 3-Star Chef Eric Ripert Designed His Own Home Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. At New York’s Michelin three-star Le Bernardin, that lone lobster claw sitting in a lime-green remoulade upon a sea of porcelain might seem the essence of simplicity, but because chef Eric Ripert is behind it, you know better. Its minimal presentation belies the intricacies that went into its creation. No surprise then that the celebrated chef would apply the same spare aesthetic to the renovation of his personal kitchen. Sleek efficiency was what he craved. “It looks like nothing,” he says, “like a table and a wall.” But that sparseness is all about...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Daphne Oz Never Peppers Meat Before Cooking It

Whether it's chicken, beef, or pork, cooking meat is no easy task. It requires a little more finesse and attention than, say, boiling a pot of pasta or steaming broccoli. You not only have to make sure it's cooked to a temperature that's safe to eat, but you also have to prepare it in a way that leaves it flavorful and juicy. There are few things worse than a dried-out chicken breast or a bland steak with the texture of leather.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News4Jax.com

Air fryer Friday: Air fryer pizzas

Toppings (red pepper flakes) 1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. 2. Separate biscuits into 2 layers. 3. Press each biscuit half with your hands to create a flat, more strecthed out surface. 4. Top each dough circle with 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce. 5. Add cheese...
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Now that's a veg curry! Michelin-starred Indian chef Atul Kochhar dishes up sensational meat-free curries from around the world in his new cookbook

This is my vegetarian version of South Africa's popular dish. Originally from Durban, culinary legend maintains it grew out of the need for cheap food during the Great Depression. Indian South Africans were known as 'banias' and the name of Chinese stir-fries always had 'chow' at the end, so this dish was first known as Bania Chow, which became Bunny Chow.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Classic Rice Pudding Recipe

Rice pudding is always a good idea! And this one has it all – a right combination of ingredients, well-moist, creamy, and very delicious! If you don’t have any idea or time to prepare something that everybody loves for the Thanksgiving day – then this rice pudding is the thing! You will need around 20 minutes to prepare it plus 20 more minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Food52

Creamy, Dreamy Hummus From Ottolenghi Test Kitchn

Hummus has made its appearance in many an Ottolenghi recipe, and for good reason. It is a universally loved food, so much so that it could practically be its own food group. Recently, Noor wrote a little ode to hummus, sharing her tips, tricks, and hummus hacks, and was amazed at the response. What seemed like second nature to her was not always the case for others and, all of a sudden, hummus regained its rightful place on the throne of foods-we-need-to-continue-talking-about.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy