Lake County, FL

'That was stolen from her:' Victim's daughter, others testify in 'Wild Bill's' sentencing

By Frank Stanfield
 1 day ago
TAVARES — Witnesses Thursday in the sentencing phase of “Wild Bill” Roberts’ murder trial told horror stories about being attacked, including one woman who said he threatened to tear her genitalia “off the frame” while raping her.

The woman, who is not being identified by the Daily Commercial, testified that she had lived with Roberts briefly but was attacked when she tried to leave.

She said he ripped off her clothing and said: “If you’re not going to give it, I’m going to take it.”

It was painful and humiliating, she said.

She wiped tears from her eyes as she testified, especially when she said her 2-year-old son witnessed the attack. She was finally able to escape when a mutual friend pulled up in his vehicle and she left with the person.

The woman reported the incident to authorities and was examined at Waterman Hospital. She suffered tearing and bruising, she said. However, she said, she became terrified he would come after her family, so she fled to West Virginia. Without her testimony, prosecutors had to be content with charging Roberts only with felony battery.

The woman was just one witness who testified Thurdsay, as Roberts awaits his sentence — life or death. Roberts was found guilty earlier this week of murdering his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hellstrom.

The verdict:Judge finds 'Wild Bill' guilty of murdering his girlfriend, sentencing to start Thursday

An unusual request:'Wild Bill' Roberts asking for the death penalty — he's not the first in Lake County

'There's a bullet with your name on it'

Harvey Bolkam testified that he was attacked by Roberts in the Ocala National Forest in 2000.

He said he was running deer with dogs when he came across three or four people drinking around a campfire, including young girls, who were about 14-years-old.

He said he asked the group if he had seen his dogs, but soon found himself in an argument. When he tried to leave, he said Roberts and others chased him in a pickup truck, finally ramming him and getting hung up on his trailer hitch.

The collision knocked him senseless for a moment. He said the next thing he knew, Roberts was in the truck with him and trying to gouge his eyes out with his fingers. They began struggling, and he pulled out a pocketknife and cut one of Roberts’ fingers.

“He got out of his truck, and I don’t know if it was a stick or a pipe or ax handle, but he busted out my back window,” he said.

He said he ran and hid in the woods and watched as Roberts smashed his windshield, headlights, tore out the battery cables and spark plug wires from the distributor cap.

He said Roberts took his keys.

Deborah Vandiver testified that Roberts was a friend of her boyfriend in 2004 when he showed up at her house demanding that she get him on the phone. She refused, saying he was at work.

Roberts then began waving a gun.

“He said he’d hang me from a tree like other people in Lake County, or he’d shoot me right then,” said Vandiver, a Black woman.

Instead of calling her boyfriend, she called 911. He left, but not before saying: “There’s a bullet with your name on it.”

Dr. Wendy Lavezzi, the chief deputy medical examiner, also testified.

Hellstrom’s numerous injuries all over her body suggests that she was alive and conscious while being beaten. Some injuries, especially separation of tissue on her abdomen, would have been “excruciating,” she testified.

She conceded during cross-examination that it is possible a blow to her head might have immediately rendered her unconscious.

The testimony goes to the heart of the state’s theory that the death was heinous, atrocious and cruel, a standard for the death penalty.

Roberts insists that he and Hellstrom were beaten severely by a motorcycle gang, which would explain her injuries. He also had texted a friend to say that she had overdosed on pills and that he was looking for a place to bury her and commit suicide.

His violent criminal past also makes him eligible for a death sentence.

Roberts was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated assault with a weapon in a 2004 Volusia County case; 4 ½ years in Orange County for armed burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 1985; and 2 ½ years in Lake County in 2000 for burglary and assault in the forest case.

'That was stolen from her'

The day also included heart-breaking victim impact statements.

“My mother is missed so much by myself and her grandchildren our lives are at a loss for words to even describe how much of a heartbreak her death has been for us all,” said Ingrid Hellstrom, wiping her eyes with tissues.

“She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. I will never again have or be able to hold and hug my mother ever again and tell he how much I love her and how badly I need her,” she read from a prepared statement.

“My heart was ripped out the day I was told she died,” friend Lisa Davis said. “I’ll never hear her voice, her laugh, or see her smile. I’ll never be close to anyone like that again. She wanted to live and be with her daughters and grandchildren. That was stolen from her.”

A change of heart

Roberts was simmering during the testimony, demanding that his attorney, Candace Hawthorne, ask specific questions, which she did. Finally, he told the judge that he wanted to testify.

“I’m going to pull the sheet off the dog to let the fleas out,” he said.

However, over the lunch break, his attorneys talked him out of it, pointing out that prosecutors would have the chance to cross-examine him.

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary has ordered a presentence investigation in the bench trial. Roberts waived his right to a jury trial last week. Singeltary already decided his guilt; he will also decide his sentence.

The judge must also write a sentencing memorandum when he reaches his sentencing decision.

There will also be a mandatory hearing to give the defense a chance to present any evidence it chooses. Roberts may choose that moment to give his testimony. He has so far not testified during his trial.

Roberts has refused to allow his attorneys to present mitigating evidence that might sway the judge not to impose the death penalty.

