ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Gov. Justice congratulates Klöckner Pentaplast on multimillion-dollar expansion of West Virginia facility

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fWee_0ewUVT5p00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice congratulated Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) on a major expansion of its operations in West Virginia. The global manufacturer and supplier of sustainable packaging products announced today that it has selected its production facility in the Raleigh County community of Beaver for a multimillion-dollar production expansion.

The West Virginia facility – previously named as kp’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of more than 30 factories worldwide – has now been chosen to lead the way for the company’s addition of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET production in North America. The expansion will result in the addition of 15,000 metric tons of new rPET/PET capacity.

“With all that’s being accomplished at the Beaver facility, it makes all the sense in the world that this plant is the one that kp has chosen for this major expansion,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m also extremely proud that kp chose this same facility as their Plant of the Year for productivity last year. I say all the time, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia. This is just more proof that we’ve got the right people and the right business-friendly environment in West Virginia to help even the biggest companies excel and reach new heights.

“We’re talking about a major global company that is knocking it out of the park all over the place – but is especially thriving in West Virginia, maybe better than anywhere else in the entire world,” Gov. Justice continued. “I am absolutely thrilled that this company continues to succeed and grow in West Virginia. All of this is just more proof that the rocket ship ride that I promised is very real and it’s happening right now.

“I thank kp for being an incredible community partner that has provided great jobs to countless West Virginians for more than two decades. I look forward to this company continuing to prosper in West Virginia for many, many years to come.”

In November 2020, Gov. Justice announced that kp had chosen its Beaver facility for another production expansion, adding thermoforming capabilities to further grow their sustainable food tray offer for the North America market.

“It’s always a great day when we get to expand on a project that will bring more jobs into our state,” West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael added. “But it’s an even better day when the company is expanding operations to meet the demands of customers, helping to further our state economy. We look forward to supporting Klöckner Pentaplast for years to come and are very excited to share in this announcement.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNews

West Virginia officials announce new pandemic financial assistance program for homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Economy#Sustainable Packaging#Lootpress#Kp
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator will vote no for Jackson on Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty to evaluate Supreme Court nominees seriously, and I have approached the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy