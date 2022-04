A Middlesex County woman accused of using her ill friend's credit card to make thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent purchases has been found. Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, was given the card in September by her bedridden friend to purchase groceries. Pryor continued to use the card to make $22,000 in purchases that were discovered by the friend in December.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO