Ashley Greene is going to be a mama. The Twilight actress is expecting a baby with her husband Paul Khoury. "The couple is over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together," Greene's rep told PEOPLE on Friday. The 35-year-old black-and-white photos on Instagram of her and Khoury, 33, holding a sonogram over the Greene's baby bump while staring at one another. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she captioned the post she dedicated to Khoury.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO