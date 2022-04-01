Extra enforcement is underway for distracted drivers during the month of April

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police officers shared troubling new video of a driver blatantly running a red light and then crashing into a police SUV which had lights turned on. FCPS says the video is from an officer’s body camera from Feb. 26. At least three officers are at the scene responding to a separate call, when an SUV runs through a red light and right into the back of the police SUV. An officer was only a couple of feet away from the crash, but was not hurt. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2022/03/Distracted-Driver-video1-Ft-Collins-Police-tweet.mp4 FCPS says the driver was distracted, although specifics were not released. “Slow down. Move over. Driver sober. Don’t text. Lives depend on it,” FCPS said on social media. It’s law in Colorado for drivers to move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles and slow down considerably when passing. FCPS addressed the fact their SUV was in a lane of traffic saying some situations they have no choice on where they park.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 19 DAYS AGO