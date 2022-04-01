ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Extra enforcement is underway for distracted drivers during the month of April

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN)--Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say that driving while distracted contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017 to 2021 in Minnesota, including 28 deaths and 161...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Trentonian

Statewide distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign

Law enforcement officers from the Evesham Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey’s UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign. Beginning April 1 and running through the end of the month, the high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Channel Nebraska

PCSO participating in nationwide distracted driving enforcement effort

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will be one of several law enforcement agencies across the state participating in the nationwide, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” traffic enforcement effort. From April 4th through April 10th, extra law enforcement officers from across the state will...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
WTNH

Police to cut down on distracted drivers in the state

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – During the month of April police officers throughout the state will be increasing the enforcement of distracted driving laws to help cut down on distracted driving on Connecticut roads. Connecticut State Police and the Bristol Police Department will be working to prevent car crashes and improve the safety of the roads […]
BRISTOL, CT
