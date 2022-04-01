ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dN9An_0ewUSVxu00

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Beyoncé blowing up the internet YET AGAIN, Rihanna continuing to slay with her growing baby bump, Tyga and Rob Kardashian joining forces to battle Blac Chyna, August Alsina resurfacing after the now infamous entanglement saga, Jay Ellis stepping into his movie star era in the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Bey making her return to the series after tiddaying tremendously at her and Hov’s star-studded Oscars afterparty.

The 40-year-old mother of 3 turned heads in a curve-caressing sheer dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture along with a diamond-bedazzled Tiffany & Co. necklace (valued at $30 million dollars), Judith Leiber crystal purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

“She’s the best singer in the world, and he’s the best rapper in the world, hands down,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Products and Communications about Bey and Hov–the new faces of the luxury giant.

“And we’re the best jewelry company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Saweetie, Miracle Watts, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janelle Monae, Mellow Rackz, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Bossip
Bossip

26K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Bossip and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Queen Bey
Person
August Alsina
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rihanna
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Rob Kardashian
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Karrueche Tran 'is dating Migos rapper Quavo'

Karrueche Tran is reportedly dating Migos rapper Quavo. The 33-year-old actress - who previously dated Chris Brown - and the 30-year-old star love spending time together, but they're keeping their burgeoning romance "casual" for the time being. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. "Things are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Tiffany Co#Celebrity#Meats#Tidday
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Ludacris Got Something To Say! The ATL Legend Responds To Omeretta The Great’s Hit Single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

When Omeretta The Great dropped her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” everyone who thought they were from Atlanta were somewhat offended over what she had to say. Omeretta The Great’s track sparked a HUGE debate amongst ATLiens and several people, including celebrities who all took to the internet to speak out against the track. One of those celebs who made sure their voice was heard was T.I., who engaged in a heated debate with his family via Instagram Live.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko. “There are so many amazing stories to tell about Def Jam today and how women have been positioned across the company,” says Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam...
MUSIC
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
Bossip

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Together At Son Saint's Soccer Game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might not be on the best terms right now, but they’re both willing to put their differences aside when it comes to their kids. Amid turmoil between the former couple and Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, KimYe was seen together supporting their eldest son Saint during his soccer game in Los Angeles over the weekend.
SOCCER
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy