ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

3D-printed beak saves great hornbill with cancer at Florida zoo

By Daisy Ruth, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKLbs_0ewUSU5B00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – ZooTampa veterinarians and a team of experts used a 3D-printed beak to save the life of a great hornbill with a tumor suspected to be cancerous.

The team at ZooTampa, located in Tampa, Florida, worked with doctors, biomedical engineers and veterinary specialists from two universities to remove the tumor and replace it with the custom-designed prosthetic.

Watch: Celebrity monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors

Caregivers of the 25-year-old hornbill, named Crescent, noticed a lesion at the base of her casque, which ZooTampa said is the helmetlike growth on her upper break. They suspected it might be squamous cell carcinoma, which is usually deadly in hornbills.

“After Crescent’s diagnosis, we went through multiple meetings to see how we were going to tackle this difficult tumor,” said Dr. Kendra Baker, D.V.M. and associate veterinarian at ZooTampa. “We met with human and veterinarian oncologists, and imaging scientists who specialized in human CT imaging and scanning. It was an all-in effort.”

ZooTampa consulted radiology and 3D clinical application experts from the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine’s Department of Radiology. The experts often dedicate their time after-hours to helping the zoo, officials at ZooTampa said.

See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The experts began to plan how they would help Crescent.

“We asked ourselves, if this was a human, what would we do? So we began to plan how to fix Crescent’s casque using the technology we use every day on our human patients – 3D printing,” said Dr. Summer Decker, associate professor, vice chair for Research and Innovation and director of the 3D Clinical Applications Division for the Department of Radiology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Hospital.

CT scans showed Crescent had a large tumor and complete removal was the best option for success. However, the tumor was near the back of her casque, close to her skull. When removed, it would expose her sinuses.

The USF Health Radiology team began working on a 3D-printed casque that would fit the bird perfectly.

They involved Formlabs, a manufacturer of 3D-printing solutions, to make sure the casque was lightweight and durable. Formlabs donated a substance to fit their needs, and USF Health Radiology printed a surgical guide and casque on a Formlabs 3D-printer, designed for healthcare use.

Runaway flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

The team reviewed the surgical approach on a 3D-printed replica of Crescent’s head before performing the procedure.

After the tumor was removed, surgeons adhered the 3D-printed casque to Crescent’s beak with dental acrylic before permanently attaching it with titanium screws.

With her sinuses covered, Crescent immediately had full use of her beak.

ZooTampa said Crescent is doing well post-surgery and no changes in behavior have been noticed. She is monitored daily at ZooTampa to make sure the tumor doesn’t return as her casque regrows.

Her prognosis is good.

See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here

“It’s our responsibility, and our privilege, to care for all of our residents,” Baker said. “And this bird needed us to pull out all of the stops.”

The 3D-printed prosthetic is the first of its kind on a hornbill in the United States and the second in the world. Hornbills are listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDTN
WDTN

11K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WDTN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
biospace.com

A "Prime" Time Genetic Medicine Deal for Cancer and Autoimmune Therapies

Myeloid Therapeutics has signed an exclusive collaboration deal with Prime Medicine to leverage both companies' technologies and discover cancer and autoimmune diseases treatments. The partnership will optimize Myeloid's RetroT technology, which has the capacity to deliver genetic sequences and integration enzymes in a single mRNA strand. RetroT presents the possibility...
CANCER
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Great Hornbill#Wfla#Department Of Radiology
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Cancer
KTRE

Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer

PHONEIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Meghan Reilly was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 after she began having pain in her bones. Doctors said she’d most likely die within five years. “I was just numb,” Reilly told AZ Family. “I felt like they had to have it wrong....
CANCER
WGN TV

Best allergy medicine for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.
ANIMALS
MedicineNet.com

What Are Laryngeal and Hypopharyngeal Cancers?

Laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers are two of the different types of throat cancers. They are named depending on the site from which they arise. Laryngeal cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells that starts in the larynx or voice box. The larynx is a hollow tube-like structure present in the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Engineers build robot to perform surgery without a doctor

In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed. The robot has a high-tech camera on one...
ENGINEERING
Austin 360

At SXSW, Austin-based Icon shows the possibilities for 3D-printed homes

South by Southwest badge holders can get a look at one of the possible futures of housing — one built by giant 3D printers. Icon, an Austin-based construction startup focused on 3D-printing technology, is showcasing one of its newest 3D-printed homes, dubbed “House Zero,” in East Austin. The project is aimed at showing the possibilities of 3D-printed housing.
AUSTIN, TX
Nature.com

Porcine cancer models for clinical translation

Complex therapies and multimodal interventions have become the gold standard approach for many of the most aggressive tumour types. However, there is a lack of models that enable the development and clinical translation of such treatment concepts. Can porcine cancer models fill the gap?
CANCER
hypebeast.com

Serendix Can 3D-Print a House In Less Than 24 Hours

Serendix Partners has now managed to 3D-print a house in under 24 hours. The Japanese company had previously won NASA‘s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge back in 2015 and unveiled its first prototype for a fully 3D-printed pod-like home last year. Now, a year on, it has managed to turn the concept into a reality, constructing the entire home in just one day. Taking place at the factory of Hyakunen Jutaku, Serendix teamed up with both its domestic and overseas partners to 3D-print a 20-metric ton reinforced concrete frame for the habitat in a mere three hours. From there, the entire construction process spanned 23 hours and 12 minutes and even meets the Japanese earthquake and European insulation standards as well.
TECHNOLOGY
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy