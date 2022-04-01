NASCAR on the Las Vegas strip? It's an April Fools joke, but should it be?

We all like Circuit of The Americas, right? It's worked out pretty well for NASCAR so far, yeah?

How about the Charlotte Roval? Bristol Dirt? The L.A. Coliseum?

All have been pretty darn good, right?

So, let's keep being bold!

Yes, it's April Fools day. Frankly, it's a day where there's an awful lot of low-hanging fruit out there that will get old faster than the Oscars slap.

But that doesn't mean we can't try!

So no, NASCAR isn't going to these tracks any time soon (we don't think). But they should probably at least take a look at some of them!

Here are five new places that may sound like a joke, but are somewhere the sport should think about visiting.

Churchill Downs

This one's obvious, right? It's a mile-long dirt track. Dirt AND mile!? What could go wrong?

NASCAR hasn't been shy about its growing interest in dirt tracks — yep, that's an Easter night race you're seeing on the Bristol Dirt later this month — and the shorter the track, the better — at least that's the trend lately.

Plus, and this one is key, so listen up ... Saturday night heat races but with horses. Jockey outfits and all. Everything.

Giddy-up, Chase!

And no, I'm not going to sit here and rank the drivers who most closely resemble a horse jockey, so don't ask. If you wanna know that badly, you can google driver heights on your own time!

Daytona's old beach-and-road course

NASCAR knows there will be obvious issues with the private homes lining South Atlantic Avenue in Ponce Inlet, not to mention environmental hurdles given the idea of 40 heavy stock-cars speeding down two miles of beach and plowing through the old north and south turns.

But after pulling off the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, they feel nothing is beyond their reach at this point, sources say.

And because we're the local newspaper, we have sources! (We really don't, and this isn't actually true, so don't quote us).

However, we're told, they're in negotiations to purchase property midway between the old north and south turns to build a new beach approach and shorten the course from its original 4.2 miles to somewhere in the 2-mile range.

The Rose Bowl

As much as I dislike the idea of leaving Florida for California (Kidding! Sort of..), it's hard to say that this year's L.A. Coliseum Busch Clash wasn't a huge success for NASCAR.

So, might as well strike when the iron's hot!

Let's take our talents just up the road — I think? I don't know California geography and don't care to learn it (kidding again!) — to The Granddaddy of Them All.

Unfortunately, we can't have Keith Jackson calling the action. But, maybe we bring in Ken Squier, fill up that 92,000-plus seat stadium, and have ourselves a show!

Las Vegas strip

OK. You got me.

Yes, I'm copying a certain other series just a bit on this one, but frankly NASCAR following F1's lead on some things isn't the worst idea in the world.

Formula 1 announced earlier this week it would return to Las Vegas next year for a night race along the strip. The 3.8-mile circuit will include Caesars Palace, the Bellagio Fountain, Mandalay Bay and a ball-shaped MSG Sphere, which is set for completion next year.

And yes, I said the series is returning to Vegas. Back in the 1980s, F1 raced the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which took place in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel and was set up for a temporary circuit.

I'm guess the Strip will draw slightly bigger crowds than a temporary track in a parking lot.

Just a hunch.

Monaco

Fine. You got me again!

But it's hard to argue against those views in F1's crown-jewel race. I mean, it's hard to do better than hills on one side of the screen, and the Mediterranean sea on the other. Plus, you can watch the race from your boat! Busch Light included, of course.

Yes, those Next Gen cars will have to find a way to deal with some tight corners, but we'll get elevations changes, some tunnel time (yes, an actual tunnel!) and 19 twists and turns.

Can't tell me you won't get some good bump-and runs!